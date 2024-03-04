Confusion prevails over TDP candidate in Dharmavaram

Dharmavaram (Anantapur):Who is contesting from the TDP in the ensuing Assembly elections from the high profile constituency of Dharmavaram is the question dogging the minds of the constituency voters.

With rumours making rounds of Gonuguntla Suryanarayana alias Varadapuram Suri's possibility of return to TDP, a piquant situation is brewing on whom the hat of MLA ticket will fall on.

As an ex-TDP MLA, Suri is known for his dignified functioning with a helping nature to come to the rescue of the poor people and also the second rung party leaders and the workers at large, he is confident of winning as the sitting YSRCP MLA Kethireddy is facing charges of corruption. He was the target of Lokesh’s attack during his padayatra in the constituency.

Raghuram, a political observer in Tadimarri mandal, recalls how Suri responded to a woman MPTC's distress when her husband died in a road mishap. Not only did he help her financially but also provided a job for Sunil, the son of the deceased, at a Transco sub-station.

Through his acts of kindness to many in the mandals of Tadipatri, Battalapalle, Mudigubba and Dharmavaram in his constituency, he stood for the poor and party workers. To anyone who steps into his house with a financial need, he liberally responded, says a local journalist Ravi in Battalapalle.

Interestingly, he was a close lieutenant and follower of deceased ex-minister Paritala Ravindra. He remained loyal to him until his death and later parted ways unable to fit into new political scenario.

Sources close to Suri in different mandals are talking about a scenario that he would contest as a BJP candidate from Dharmavaram if the TDP has an electoral understanding with BJP and even in the event of no alliance between the two parties, there is a likelihood of he returning to TDP and being considered for nomination for many reasons.

They say that Suri whichever party he identifies with has carved out an image of responding to distress calls. An 'A' class civil contractor that he is, he is executing several State and Central government infrastructure developmental works including roads and bridges etc.

Soon after Suryanarayana fondly called as Suri quit the TDP after his debacle by a margin of 8,000 odd votes, Paritala Sriram, son of Paritala Sunitha, was made in-charge of Dharmavaram constituency and he had been nurturing the constituency with a hope of his nomination as the TDP candidate for Dharmavaram in 2024 elections.

Political observers say that although it looks like only Sriram will be TDP candidate but party national president Chandrababu Naidu will not shy away from changing the candidate as he reportedly believes that Suri is the best bet for party winning chances.

Latest reports suggest that Varadapuram Suri will contest from Dharmavaram either as BJP or TDP candidate. In case alliance comes through he would contest as BJP candidate but if TDP does not have alliance with BJP, he would contest as TDP candidate. Sriram will be persuaded to withdraw from electoral scene with a promise of accommodating him in some position if TDP comes to power.