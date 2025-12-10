Cong celebrates Sonia’s birthday

Rajamahendravaram: The 79th birthday of former AICC President and Rajya Sabha member, Sonia Gandhi was celebrated on Tuesday by the East Godavari district and City Congress committees. The celebrations were held at the Kasturba Old-age Home for Women in Lalita Nagar, Rajamahendravaram. East Godavari District Congress Committee President Dr TK Visweswara Reddy and City Congress President Balepalli Murali cut a cake and distributed it to all attendees.

Following the cake cutting, blankets, sweets, and biscuit packets were distributed to the elderly residents of the home.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy hailed Sonia Gandhi as a great personality of sacrifice. He praised her decision to easily give up the opportunity to become Prime Minister twice. Murali lauded Nehru family descendants, stating they were great individuals who had dedicated their entire assets to the service of the nation.

Several prominent party members, including State Vice-President Martin Luther, City Women’s President Leelavathi, City SC Cell President Bathula Chander Rao, and others like Chintada Venkateswara Rao, Satyanarayana, Kishore Kumar Jain, Bezawada Ranga Rao, and Katam Ravi participated.