Cong criticises Jagan for ‘unilateral’ decision on support

Rajamahendravaram: Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and former PCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju on Sunday alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has become an unofficial partner of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). In a statement, he claimed this was proven by the YSRCP’s decision to support NDA’s Vice-Presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan. Rudra Raju criticised former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s “unilateral and inappropriate” decision, stating that YSRCP MPs and other leaders are struggling to accept it.

He said that everyone had expected the YSRCP to support the INDIA bloc’s nominee, Justice B Sudarshan Reddy, especially given recent issues of “vote theft and EVM tampering.” The Congress leader stated that he had a courtesy meeting with Justice Sudarshan Reddy in New Delhi to express support. He stressed the need for all parties to work together to protect India’s democratic system. Rudra Raju appealed to the YSRCP leadership to change its stand and support the INDIA bloc nominee. He said it is time for all parties to support the INDIA bloc, which is striving to protect democracy.

Rudra Raju also warned that the “Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill-2025,” introduced by the Narendra Modi government, would be harmful to the NDA’s allies as well. He warned that the bill is a step towards dictatorship, designed to control all political parties under the guise of criminal cases and to imprison and disqualify Chief Ministers and Ministers. He concluded by urging the YSR Congress Party, Telugu Desam Party, and Bharat Rashtra Samithi to extend theirsupport to Justice Sudarshan Reddy.