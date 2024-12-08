Cong demands action on Bajrang Dal activists

Tirupati : Bajrang Dal activists’ attack on SV University Prof Ch Changaiah is snowballing into a major controversy with more and more Opposition parties joining hands, seeking severe action on Bajrang Dal activists for taking law into their hands.

It should be noted here that Bajrang Dal activists, alleging Prof Changaiah of indulging in Christian religious propaganda and inducing conversion, had ransacked his car and manhandled him when he was in his chamber last week.

A delegation of Congress leaders including city Congress president Gowdapera Chittibabu and PCC vice-president Doddareddy Rambhupal Reddy met SVU Vice-Chancellor Prof Appa Rao to press for action on Bajran Dal activists for attacking a teaching faculty within the campus.

Congress leaders said the attack on the university professor is a blot on the 70-year-old Sri Venkteswara University and deserves severe action.

Later speaking to the media, Rambhupal Reddy and Chittibabu said the attack on the professor is not tolerable. If the professor is really doing Christian religious propaganda in the campus, the Bajrang Dal activists should complain to the authorities concerned. but should not resort to violence. Such attack will lead to communal conflict in the peaceful university, disturbing education, they said.

Meanwhile, CPM and CPI (ML) New Democracy leaders also condemned the attack on Prof Changaiah and demanded action.

BJP leaders including State spokesperson G Bhanu Prakash Reddy met the V-C and asked him to take strict measures to check Christian propaganda in the university.