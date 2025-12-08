Telangana betrayed: BJP vows Maha Dharmayudh against Cong govt

Hyderabad: Telangana State unit BJP President N Ramchander Rao on Sunday declared that the Maha Dharna organised against the Congress government would evolve into a Maha Dharmayudh --a mass movement for good governance --in the coming days.

Addressing the protest, christened ‘People’s Betrayal Day’ at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park, Rao accused the Congress of deceiving the people of Telangana with unfulfilled promises and alleged failures across governance sectors.

He said the Congress government, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, had insulted Hindu deities, jeopardised the future of youth, and compromised women’s safety. The BJP leader charged that the party had come to power by offering six guarantees and 420 promises, none of them have been implemented.

He cited pending arrears under fee reimbursement, delays in Aarogyasri payments, irregular salaries for government employees, denial of benefits to retired staff, non-payment of unemployment allowance, stoppage of Rythu Bharosa, and lack of financial support for women as examples of betrayal.

Rao urged people to sustain the agitation until the Congress government is unseated, stressing that the BJP’s struggle would continue until promises made to Telangana’s citizens are honoured. He also accused the government of pursuing a policy of auctioning state lands. Referring to Pharma City in Laghcherla, he alleged that the administration resorted to forced acquisition of farmers’ lands, triggering widespread protests. He further claimed that industrial lands sold during the previous BRS regime were now being handed over to real estate lobbies by the Congress.

Calling the current dispensation a “government of commission” and “government of contractors,” Rao said ordinary citizens had gained nothing under Congress rule. He argued that Telangana was not “Rising” but “Sinking” under the present leadership. He also accused the Congress of indulging in communal politics and repeatedly insulting Hindu sentiments, sarcastically remarking that Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra were treated as deities by the party.

Recalling Revanth Reddy’s remarks during the Jubilee Hills assembly elections, Rao alleged that the Chief Minister had made derogatory comments against Hindu gods to appease Muslims. Countering Congress claims, he highlighted development initiatives of the Modi government, including national highway expansion, AIIMS Bibinagar, Vande Bharat trains, establishment of a Central Tribal University, revival of Ramagundam Fertiliser Factory, aerospace sector growth in Hyderabad, and free rice distribution for the poor.

Rao urged the people to give the BJP an opportunity to serve, stating that both the BRS and Congress governments had deceived the public. He asserted that the people, having rejected BRS, would soon reject Congress as well, paving the way for BJP to fulfil the aspirations of Telangana. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and DK Aruna also spoke.