Telangana Rising Global Summit set to begin in a while, delegates lineup to venue

The highly anticipated Telangana Rising Global Summit hosted by the Revanth Sarkar government of Telangana is set to commence, showcasing the state’s ambitious vision to elevate its economy to a staggering three trillion dollars by 2047. With representatives from around the globe converging in Mucharla Future City, the two-day event will feature 27 key sessions aimed at advancing Telangana’s development on the international stage.

Spanning over a hundred acres, the Global Summit premises have been meticulously designed to accommodate approximately 2,500 delegates, including 154 participants from 44 countries. Esteemed figures such as Nobel Laureates, economists, leading industrialists, and personalities from the film and sports industries are expected to attend, alongside Union ministers, Chief Ministers from various states, and other prominent leaders.

As the summit draws near, extensive security measures have been implemented. A three-tier security system will be in place, bolstered by 6,000 police personnel and surveillance via 1,000 CCTV cameras, ensuring a safe environment for all attendees.

Throughout the venue, guests will experience a range of features, including a digital tunnel, a war room, and exhibition stalls highlighting Telangana's development initiatives, such as the Indira Mahila Shakti programme and Hydra. A robotic welcome committee will greet participants, adding a modern touch to the proceedings.

In a statement on social media, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed optimism about the summit's potential, asserting that "anything is possible with great determination." In line with this sentiment, the event is aligned with the Telangana Rising Summit 2025 Vision Document, setting the stage for the state’s future growth.

For the duration of the summit, traffic restrictions will be enforced around the venue to facilitate smooth logistics for the high-profile guests. Only invited attendees will have access to the events, making this summit a defining moment in Telangana's trajectory towards becoming a competitive player on the global economic stage.