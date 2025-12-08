Kishan Reddy slams Telangana govt over graft, land scams

Nalgonda/Hyderabad: UnionMinister G Kishan Reddy launched a sharp attack on the Congress government in Telangana during a press conference at the BJP Nalgonda District Office on Sunday, alleging widespread corruption, numerous land scams, and a failure to deliver on key electoral promises.

Marking two years of Congress rule, Kishan Reddy stated that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was holding “victory celebrations” across the state despite failing to implement a single major promise. He drew a comparison with the previous BRS government, claiming both regimes were steeped in corruption. He alleged: “If corruption was centralised under K Chandrashekar Rao, it is now decentralised under Congress, with ministers and MLAs opening shops for mass corruption.”

The Union Minister accused the government of betraying every section of society Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Backward Classes (BCs), women, farmers, youth, and employees. He listed several unfulfilled promises, including the unemployment allowance, financial assistance to SC/ST families, crop bonuses, gold coins for poor girl marriages, scooters for girl students, and filling two lakh jobs. “Not a single promise has been implemented. People are asking when these guarantees will be fulfilled,” he said.

Kishan Reddy highlighted alleged land scams, claiming illegal deals were rampant from Singareni lands to Hi-Tech City. He asserted that ministers were competing for scams, while real estate in Hyderabad had collapsed. He charged: “This government cannot function a single day without selling lands, beer, and brandy. They have set a target of earning Rs 1 lakh crore through liquor sales,” adding that not a single belt shop had been closed despite earlier promises.

He further alleged that the state government owed Rs 42,000 crore in arrears to Singareni through electricity companies and was failing to pay dues to liquor manufacturers. “The economy is in the same dire state as during the BRS regime. Public anger will rise if this continues,” he warned.

On national issues, Kishan Reddy confirmed that the Centre was investigating the cancellation of IndiGo flights and would take strict action. He also called for a nationwide consensus on reservations, noting that the BJP supported the BC reservation bill introduced in the Assembly. Addressing farmers’ concerns, he clarified that there was no limit on cotton procurement. He assured: “If certified by agricultural officers, CCI will buy cotton up to the last quintal until March next year.”

Kishan Reddy challenged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to answer the people directly on how many of the promises and guarantees had been implemented. “Playing football cannot divert public attention from the guarantees given.