Central Bank of India signs MoU with Telangana govt

Hyderabad: The Central Bank of India has formalised a partnership with the Telangana government to enhance financial access for Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across the state. As part of this initiative, the bank’s Zonal Head, Sri Dharasing Naik, met Smt. Divya Devarajan, IAS, CEO of the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) Telangana, on Monday.

The newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will enable SERP to share leads of eligible SHGs with the Central Bank of India for the opening of Savings Accounts and facilitation of credit support.