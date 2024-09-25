Cong demands CBI probe into Tirumala laddu row

Rajamahendravaram: Member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) Gidugu Rudra Raju demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the ongoing controversy regarding the Tirumala Tirupati Laddu, which is revered by millions of Hindus worldwide.

Rudra Raju made this demand during a protest organised by district Congress leaders and workers near the Rajahmundry Sub-Collector office, following a call from PCC President Sharmila Reddy. The protest was led by DCC President TK Visweswara Reddy.

Rudra Raju, attending as the chief guest for the protest, expressed concerns that comments made by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu regarding the quality of the Laddu have alarmed devotees globally.

He criticised the AP State government for failing to fulfil election promises even after 100 days in power, including issues related to special status, division assurances, and the halting of privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. He accused the government of using the Laddu issue to divert attention from its inability to deliver on these promises.

He highlighted the need for maintaining quality in all temple offerings, not just in Tirumala, and demanded an inquiry into special darshan permissions granted by TTD from 2014 to 2024. He urged for accountability and punishment for wrongdoers.

District Congress President Visweswara Reddy expressed distrust in the state government’s proposed SIT inquiry and urged the BJP state president, Purandeswari, to take responsibility for initiating a CBI investigation.