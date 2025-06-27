Cong hopes for revival in Nellore with Sharmila’s efforts

Nellore: Following Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president YS Sharmila’s recent tour in Nellore, party cadres are optimistic about the Congress regaining its past glory. Despite a significant leadership vacuum in the district for the past 12 years, Sharmila is vigorously working to reclaim the traditional Congress vote bank, which shifted to the YSRCP in 2014 and 2019 elections.

This determination was evident during her hour-long speech at the party’s general body meeting at Indira Bhavan in the city during her visit on Tuesday.

Even with the conspicuous absence of senior leaders, except for District Congress Committee (DCC) president Chevuru Devakumar Reddy, Sharmila strove to capture the attention of party members and the general public. She highlighted the failures of both TDP and YSRCP, focusing on issues like special category status for Andhra Pradesh, unfulfilled bifurcation promises, the development of backward regions, Kadapa steel plant, pending irrigation projects, and Visakhapatnam railway zone. Her emphasis on TDP’s ‘Super Six’ scheme also garnered a positive response.

During the tenure of former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, Congress party enjoyed considerable success in Nellore. In 2004, it secured 9 out of 10 assembly segments and Nellore MP seat. In 2009, it won six assembly segments: Atmakuru, Nellore rural, Nellore city, Sarvepalli, Udayagiri, and Venkatagiri.

However, the party’s fortunes took a drastic turn after the State’s bifurcation. In both 2014 and 2019 elections, Congress lost all assembly segments, including Nellore MP seat. The party, once dominant under YS Rajasekhara Reddy, struggled to even field credible candidates, as senior leaders shied away from contesting, fearing the loss of their deposits. This led to ‘second-tier’ leaders contesting, resulting in a significant drop in the party’s vote share, with candidates averaging around 2,500 votes. Except for Atmakuru and Gudur assembly segments, Congress party’s vote share often fell below NOTA, indicating its near disappearance from the district.

The YSRCP capitalised on this vacuum, attracting numerous Congress leaders and achieving remarkable victories, sweeping all 10 assembly segments and the Nellore MP seat in 2019 elections.

Despite the past setbacks, a glimmer of progress was observed after YS Sharmila’s involvement. In 2024 elections, Congress candidate Koppula Raju secured approximately 50,000 votes for the Nellore MP seat.

Congress party now hopes to regain some of its vote share from the YSRCP, especially since the latter’s presence significantly diminished to just 11 seats in 2024 elections and it appears to be fragmented since 2019 elections.

A senior Congressman, speaking anonymously to The Hans India, stated, “There will be no wrong in expecting to bring back the voting share from YSRCP, but it will need to reshuffle the party from top to bottom, including district leadership.”