Cong slams Modi for not fulfilling bifurcation vows

Kurnool: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) state president Dr Sake Sailajanath came down heavily on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not fulfilling the promises given at the time of bifurcation of the state. Participating in a protest staged in front of the party office here on Friday, he said that the state has meted out great injustice in Modi period as he neither fulfilled the bifurcation promises nor sanctioned special packages announced to backward Rayalaseema region and Uttara Andhra.

Sailajanath expressed surprise over Jagan Mohan Reddy government making grand arrangements for welcoming Modi, who did great injustice to the state. The PCC president said that Modi did not stand by his promises given to the people of Andhra Pradesh. In fact, the BJP government was responsible to implement the Special Category Status accorded by the Congress party.

Sailajanath said that Jagan has vowed to the people that he will bring SCS to AP if he was given enough number of MPs. What happened to the assurances given to the people of AP, he asked and demanded Jagan to respond to the people of AP. He said the people were in a state of confusion about Pawan Kalyan and his speeches.

It is very shameful that none of the leaders in AP have the guts to question Modi including Jagan. He asked the leaders to at least ask Modi about the rightful demands of AP. Sailajanath said that the Congress government has established national companies which now Modi government was handing over to corporate bodies.

Modi should publicly announce Amaravati to be the state capital. Sailajanath demanded Modi to fulfill all the promises given in bifurcation act to the people of state. Prior to addressing the protest, he along with other party leaders paid floral tributes to Moulana Abul Kalam Azad. Kurnool DCC president M Sudhakar Babu, K Sathyanarayana Gupta and other party leaders were present.