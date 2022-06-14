Cong stages dharna opposing ED summons to Sonia, Rahul

Tirupati : Following nationwide party call, the Congress leaders staged a dharna at Rajiv Gandhi statue near Municipal Office Circle on Monday opposing Enforcement Directorate issuing summons to party national president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Speaking on the occasion, PCC secretary Yarlapalli Gopi slammed Prime Minister Modi for inciting the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for summoning Congress top leaders for questioning in National Herald case.

Congress leaders Panta Srinivas Reddy (Guduru party in-charge), T Bhaskar, Purushotham, Santhi Yadav, Sher Ali, Venkatesh Goud, Narsimhulu, Sankar and others were present.