Cong will play role of kingmaker, says Seelam

Guntur: Former Union minister JD Seelam said if the Congress high command gives green signal, he will contest from Bapatla Lok Sabha constituency in the coming parliament elections. He hailed from Guntur district.

Speaking to ‘The Hans India’, he said the Congress will have alliance with the like-minded political parties and contest in the coming general elections in the state. He claimed that it would be difficult for any political party to form the government in AP without the support of Congress. He said that the AICC has already started an exercise to strengthen the party from the grassroots level and began the process from Vizag in the state.

Seelam said YS Sharmila’s entry will be useful to strengthen the party and added that the Congress high command will entrust responsibilities and announce the post to Sharmila. He criticised that the BJP leadership has failed to fulfil the promises mentioned in the AP State Reorganisation Act.