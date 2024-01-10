Live
- Eat more veggies, legumes, nuts; less dairy & meat to cut Covid risk: Study
- New feature to let users share music audio during video call
- Paget’s Awareness Day 2024: Date, history and significance
- A guide to MBA education
- Revolutionising Indian-policing through generative AI interaction
- World Hindi Day 2024: Wishes, images, messages to share
- City Police to Enhance Surveillance with 250 High-Tech CCTV Cameras
- International Parity at Work Day 2024: Why do we celebrate this day?
- TDP state executive secretary Savithamma visits wards in Penukonda
- SEC's X Account Hacked: False Bitcoin ETF Approval Sparks Crypto Chaos
Just In
Cong will play role of kingmaker, says Seelam
Former Union minister JD Seelam said if the Congress high command gives green signal, he will contest from Bapatla Lok Sabha constituency in the coming parliament elections. He hailed from Guntur district.
Guntur: Former Union minister JD Seelam said if the Congress high command gives green signal, he will contest from Bapatla Lok Sabha constituency in the coming parliament elections. He hailed from Guntur district.
Speaking to ‘The Hans India’, he said the Congress will have alliance with the like-minded political parties and contest in the coming general elections in the state. He claimed that it would be difficult for any political party to form the government in AP without the support of Congress. He said that the AICC has already started an exercise to strengthen the party from the grassroots level and began the process from Vizag in the state.
Seelam said YS Sharmila’s entry will be useful to strengthen the party and added that the Congress high command will entrust responsibilities and announce the post to Sharmila. He criticised that the BJP leadership has failed to fulfil the promises mentioned in the AP State Reorganisation Act.