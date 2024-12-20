Congress, CPM protest over Amit Shah’s remarks on Ambedkar

Tirupati : The leaders and activists of Congress and CPM have staged protests separately here on Thursday, condemning Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar. They staged the protest by tying black ribbons around their eyes and on mouth, demanding Amit Shah’s removal from the Cabinet and sought an apology for insulting Ambedkar.

Speaking on the occasion, PCC vice-president Doddareddy Rambhupal Reddy and city president G Chittibabu criticised that BJP’s real colour, communal approach and aversion towards a Dalit leader came out in the remarks of Amit Shah. They demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should immediately remove Amit Shah from the Cabinet. CPM leader S Jayachandra alleged that the BJP, all these years has been creating differences between religions and castes to keep its power. Amit Shah remarks against Ambedkar is highly objectionable and hurts the feelings of people at large, he added.