Congress demands withdrawal of notice to Rahul Gandhi

Vijayawada: Demanding the NDA government to withdraw notices given to the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju said here on Tuesday that Rahul Gandhi has been raising his voice againstAdani and his companies.

Addressing the media at Andhra Ratna Bhavan, Rudra Raju said that the Indian economy is in tatters and there is no financial security in the country.

Expressing concern over the law and order situation in the state, Rudra Raju said that attack and murder of a blind girl near the Chief Minister's camp office is terrible. He said that it appears that the administration was fast asleep. The Chief Minister is more interested in suppressing the voice of opposition rather than maintaining law and order.

He took strong exception to the proposal to paste stickers with the Chief Minister's name on the doors of the houses of people across the state. It is not proper to change the name of Kalakshetram, he added.

APCC organising president Sunkara Padmasri, Krishna district Congress committee president Lam Tantia Kumari, city Congress president Naraharasetti Narasimha Rao, APCC legal cell chairman V Gurunadham, AICC member Kolanukonda Sivaji and others were present.