Live
Just In
Congress only hope for farmers, claim leaders
District Congress president S Martin Luther claimed that there will be better days for farmers only if Congress comes to power in the country.
Rajamahendravaram: District Congress president S Martin Luther claimed that there will be better days for farmers only if Congress comes to power in the country. He held a meeting with key leaders at the party office at Devi Chowk in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday. On this occasion, K Srihari Babu from Gopalapuram constituency was appointed as the State vice-president of Kisan Congress and M Rammohan Rao from Vella Chinthalapudi village of Gopalapuram constituency as the president of District Kisan Congress.
Srihari Babu said that Congress is the only party that recognises that farmers are the backbone of the country. Rammohan Rao said that the condition of farmers in the country is pathetic.
Anaparthi constituency Congress party in-charge Dr YA Vadayar, East Godavari district general secretary Ch Muralikrishna, Nidadavolu town Congress committee president K Venkateswara Rao, State OBC cell convener Dr Y Srinivas and women wing leader Motha Sharada participated in this programme.