Congress owns up YSR to regain past glory

Vijayawada: Has YSRCP given up its claim for YSR’s legacy? Is Sharmila and Congress party trying to fill that vacuum in Andhra Pradesh? Will this help the APCC to revive its electoral fortunes by 2029? Will there be large scale migrations from YSRCP to APCC?

These are the issues that are making round in the political circles following the cold attitude adopted by YSRCP and its chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in celebrating the 75th birth anniversary of YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Though Jagan went to Idupalapaya and participated in the prayer meeting, it turned out to be a cold affair. No other important YSRCP leader was seen there. Contrary to earlier practice, it was not a full-fledged family function. Jagan’s sister Y S Sharmila went to the Samadhi of YSR after Jagan had left. When in power YSRCP used to organise YSR’s birth anniversary celebrations on large scale across the state but this time no such activity took place.

On the other hand, as APCC president Sharmila organised a meeting in memory of YSR in which all important Congress leaders, including the Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka and other ministers participated.

Revanth, while recalling various welfare schemes introduced by YSR, said he always encouraged young leaders and has been inspiration to him as well. YSR was the inspiration behind the six guarantees it announced during the recent elections.

He said apart from the various welfare schemes, YSR was also the inspiration behind envisaging the Musi River front Development project, Metro Rail expansion and attracting investments to Hyderabad, Revanth said.

He said in Andhra Pradesh there was no opposition YSRCP and the TDP led alliance government were pro BJP. He said there was great scope for the rank and file of Congress to emerge as the opposition party by being with the people and raising their issues. He said it should be in a position to come to power in the state by 2029.

He said it is being said that soon there will be by elections for Kadapa Lok Sabha seat. If that happens, he said entire TPCC led by him would tour every village of Kadapa and ensure Sharmila’s victory. Revanth said Rahul Gandhi had stated that YSR’s padayatra was his inspiration to for Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharmila said that while everyone was talking about the need to make Rahul as PM now, YSR had visualized it 15 years back. She claimed that only Congress party can claim the real legacy

of YSR.