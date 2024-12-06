Live
- RBI slashes cash reserve ratio by 0.5 pc to spur growth, leaves repo rate unchanged
- BJP takes out rally against Cong govt
- Namibia's President-elect pledges unity, progress, accountability in post-election speech
- Free bus travel is a boon for women: DC
- Allu Arjun, Security, and Sandhya Theatre Charged After 'Pushpa 2' Premiere Stampede
- Azeem elected Youth Cong dist gen secy
- ‘Pushpa 2’ Day 1 Collection: First Day Earnings Leave Bollywood Stunned
- Pushpa Voice Pack and More! Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 6, 2024
- Ram Pothineni Unveils New Character in RAPO22
- 50K plants to greet devotees upon entering Maha kumbh
Just In
Congress ridicules Jagan’s Poru Bata
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee Vice-President Kolanukonda Shivaji criticised YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, stating that it is...
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee Vice-President Kolanukonda Shivaji criticised YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, stating that it is absurd for him to organise a movement called “Poru Bata” focused on public issues after presiding over five years of corruption, irregularities, and violence that have devastated the state. Speaking to the media on Thursday, he pointed out that the people, unable to endure Jagan’s harsh rule, decisively rejected his party in the elections, preventing it from even achieving opposition status.
Shivaji alleged that during his tenure, Jagan committed corruption and irregularities amounting to thousands of crores of rupees, dismantled government institutions, and corrupted IAS and IPS officers. He attributed the current burden of true-up charges facing the public to Jagan’s misrule.
He emphasised that the corruption and disorder from the previous government, evident in sectors like sand, liquor, market yards, and ports, are being revealed.
Shivaji urged the honest leaders within the YSRCP to take on a constructive opposition role for the 39 per cent of voters who supported them. He advised them to break free from the influence of the gang leader.