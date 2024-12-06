Congress ridicules Jagan’s Poru Bata

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee Vice-President Kolanukonda Shivaji criticised YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, stating that it is absurd for him to organise a movement called “Poru Bata” focused on public issues after presiding over five years of corruption, irregularities, and violence that have devastated the state. Speaking to the media on Thursday, he pointed out that the people, unable to endure Jagan’s harsh rule, decisively rejected his party in the elections, preventing it from even achieving opposition status.

Shivaji alleged that during his tenure, Jagan committed corruption and irregularities amounting to thousands of crores of rupees, dismantled government institutions, and corrupted IAS and IPS officers. He attributed the current burden of true-up charges facing the public to Jagan’s misrule.

He emphasised that the corruption and disorder from the previous government, evident in sectors like sand, liquor, market yards, and ports, are being revealed.

Shivaji urged the honest leaders within the YSRCP to take on a constructive opposition role for the 39 per cent of voters who supported them. He advised them to break free from the influence of the gang leader.