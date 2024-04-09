Congress strives for revival in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: Congress which became almost extinct after division of Andhra Pradesh, is now looking to revive its fortunes in the district. After the entry of Y S Sharmila as PCC president Congress leaders got new energy to campaign among people over the Congress ideology. Joining of leaders from other parties, particularly those who were denied tickets in YSRCP, added to the enthusiasm in the party leaders and cadres. In Srikakulam district, Congress is contesting all Assembly and parliamentary seats.

P Parameswara Rao is the party candidate for Srikakulam Lok Sabha seat while P Nagabhushan Rao is MLA candidate. The party announced party senior leader Sanapala Annaji Rao for Amadalavalasa Assembly seat. He has been sticking with the party even in crisis period. Majji Trinadh Babu is Palasa candidate while former Union minister Killa Kruparani is contesting from Tekkali.

These candidates are mainly concentrating on improving their voting strength in their respective constituencies as the people are almost forgotten the party for 10 years. Congress is expected to increase its vote share in the ensuing elections in Amadalavalasa, Palasa and Tekkali Assembly seats where senior leaders having relations with the people of their

respective constituencies are in the fray.