Congress to fight on people's problems

Visakhapatnam: Ground realities and problems faced by people will be identified and efforts will be made to bring them to the attention of the government, said Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju.

Hoisting the national flag at the party office in Visakhapatnam on Thursday on the occasion of the Republic Day, he said the Congress party will fight for public issues in every constituency across the state.

Later, he participated in 'Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan' along with Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy, former MP KVP Ramachandra Rao, party working presidents Mastan Valli, J Gowtham and Rakesh Reddy.

The yatra carried out a 3-km-long stretch from the party office to Jagadamba junction, Poorna Market, Dolphin junction and Allipuram. Speaking on the occasion, the APCC president said 'Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan' was started on January 20 and it would be continued till March 20. During the yatra, party strategies followed for the upcoming elections would be explained to the party cadre, he added. AICC secretary Christopher Tilak, party secretary Sodadasi Sudhakar, city Congress president Gompa Govind, Gajuwaka constituency in-charge J Mutyalu, among others, were present.