Constable aspirant dies while attending selections

Vizianagaram: Ina tragic incident, a 23-year-old constable aspirant died after collapsing during the physical assessment test conducted by the AP State Level Police Recruitment Board in Vizianagaram district. The deceased constable aspirant was identified as Boudipalli Ravi of Komatipalli village under Dattirajeru mandal. Ravi attended to the physical assessment test for police recruitment organised at police parade ground, Vizianagaram and collapsed during the third round in the 1,600 metre running event on Tuesday morning.

The local health staff, who were on emergency duty shifted him to Medicover hospital, Vizianagaram for treatment and later he was shifted to Medicover, Visakhapatnam for better treatment. However, Ravi breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Medicover, Visakhapatnam on Wednesday wee hours. Superintendent of police Vakul Jindal visited Medicover hospital, and expressed his grief over the sudden demise of Ravi to his family members.

After coming to know of the incident, MSME, SERP, and NRI relations minister Kondapalli Srinivas spoke to the SP and expressed his shock over the demise of Ravi.