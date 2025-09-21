Constable suspended for selling seized vehicles

Kodumur (Kurnool district): A major fraud case has emerged at Kodumur police station in Kurnool district, implicating Constable Jagadeesh. Official sources revealed that Jagadeesh allegedly sold seized motorbikes from various criminal cases by creating fake ownership documents and using intermediaries to pose as rightful owners. The scam, which began during his tenure at Adoni police station, was exposed when original owners presented valid documents to reclaim their bikes.

Following the revelation, senior officers launched a discreet inquiry, recovering five illegally sold motorbikes in Kodumur. Authorities are now investigating the full extent of the fraud, including the involvement of intermediaries and potential links to other police personnel.

Additionally, a scooter sold unlawfully by former head constable Khadar Vali was recovered. The incident has raised concerns about the accountability in handling seized property. Circle Inspector M Tabrez confirmed Jagadeesh’s suspension and announced a full-fledged investigation. A departmental inquiry is underway, with strict action expected against those found guilty to restore public trust and ensure transparency within the police department.