Constitutional awareness strengthened among students: Collector

Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari presented awards to the winners of the district-level essay writing and elocution competitions held across all constituencies on the occasion of Constitution Day.

The programme, organized to encourage student participation in democratic learning, culminated with an interaction session between the Collector and the selected students at the Collector’s Chamber on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector emphasized that the initiative aimed to promote constitutional values, democratic awareness, understanding of civil rights, and responsibilities among school children.

She stated that three students were selected from each constituency based on their performance.

Of them, one student from every constituency received a state-level award and certificate, while the remaining two were honoured at the district level by the Collector.

As part of the educational activity, students were given a practical orientation on legislative procedures.

They learned about the functioning of the State Legislative Assembly and actively took part in a mock assembly session, gaining insight into parliamentary working systems and debating formats.

The award-winning students include R Nagamokshita (Social Welfare Residential School, Allagadda), K Venkata Hansika (AP Model School, Kotakandukuru), K Vaishnavi (ZPHS Konidela, Nandikotkur), G Lakshmi (ZPHS Girls, Atmakur – Srisailam), A Charitha (AP Model School, Velugodu), M Shiva Sai (Municipal High School, Tekke – Nandyal), N Avani (AP Model School, Gospadu), H Lasya (KGBV Papili – Don), Almas Hafia (ZPHS Girls, Don), Madhu Kalpana (ZPHS Banaganapalle), Vishnu Priya (KGBV Sanjamala) and S Pravallika (AP Model School, Panyam).