Constitutional literacy a fundamental duty

Vijayawada: The Department of Political Science at Andhra Loyola College here celebrated Constitution Day on Wednesday with the aim of strengthening students’ understanding of the Indian Constitution and its relevance.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr Vijaya Babu, former Head of the Department of Political Science, highlighted the core values enshrined in the Preamble—Justice, Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity. He encouraged students to uphold these principles as responsible citizens.

In his opening remarks, Principal of the college Fr Melchior emphasised that constitutional literacy is a fundamental duty of every youth and essential for safeguarding democratic institutions.

Senior faculty members including Dr Raju, Dr Samuel Dayakar, Dr Balaji Bhanu, Dr Baby Rani, and Dr Movva Srinivasa Reddy participated in the programme. Students actively engaged in discussions reflecting on constitutional rights, duties, and democratic responsibilities.