Construction of PHCs under Nadu-Nedu left incomplete

Amaravati: Minister of Medical and Health Satya Kumar Yadav informed the Assembly here on Monday that the construction of primary health centres under Nadu-Nedu programme was a non-starter during the YSRCP regime.

Answering a question raised by Pendurthi MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, the Minister said that the construction of primary health centres was stalled halfway when the previous government failed to pay the bills to the contractors.

Referring to the Sabbavaram primary health centre, the Minister said that the construction was started at an estimated cost of Rs 1.04 crore. However, the contractor who executed the works worth Rs 24 lakh stopped the work when he was not paid the bills. Subsequently, no contractor came forward to undertake the work though the tenders were called for five times. The Minister told the Assembly that the government has now decided to construct the primary health centre at Sabbavaram and work would commence soon after calling for the tenders.

Satya Kumar Yadav had also said that the government would consider the proposal to upgrade the community health centres. He recalled that the Central government had allocated Rs 1.43 lakh for each primary health centre under the 15th Finance Commission funds.

The Minister informed the Assembly that the previous government had undertaken the construction of 1,972 PHCs at a cost of Rs 670 crore but the contractor had executed the works worth Rs 426 crore and stopped the works after the government paid the bills worth only Rs 250 crore.

The NDA government had released Rs 276 crore for completing the construction of PHCs. He also said that the renovation work of the old PHCs under Nadu-Nedu programme undertaken by the previous government was also stopped midway. The NDA government is actively considering the availability of funds to restart the works on the PHCs.