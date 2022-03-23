Construction workers death: Committee to speed up inquiry

Guntur: The inquiry committee has decided to speed the inquiry at its first meeting held here on Tuesday. The committee held the meeting over the death of three construction workers at a construction site at Amaravati Road in Guntur city on March 16.

GMC Commissioner and inquiry committee chairman Nishanth Kumar said that various departments' officials in the committee will record the statements relating to death of the three construction workers. He directed the officials to check whether they submitted full documents of the multistoried commercial complex at Amaravati Road. He also stated that they will record the statements of ward planning secretary, Town Planning Supervisor, Assistant City Planner, Deputy City Planner and the builder.

The committee will check whether the builder was following the national building code norms. They will take EE rank officer from R&B department into the committee. The GMC Commissioner also directed to take statements to know whether the Labour Act is being implemented or not. He instructed the mining department to give report on permission from mining department and shifting of gravel for the construction of multistoried commercial complex. He directed to collect the details of the workers, their Aadhaar proofs and their family members' phone numbers.

Additional SP Gangadhar, Deputy Commissioner of Labour Srinivas, Deputy Commissioner of Mines Department Satyanarayana, GMC Deputy City Planner Venkata Krishnaiah were among those participated.