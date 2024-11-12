Construction workers demand action against sand mafia

Rajamahendravaram: After the coalition government introduced the free sand policy, it has primarily benefited ruling party leaders and brokers rather than the general public, criticised Tatipaka Madhu, the AITUC district joint vice-president and honorary president of the Construction Workers Union.

On Monday, hundreds of construction workers, led by AP Construction Workers Union District president P Bhanu Prasad held a major protest at the Collectorate and marched through the city streets demanding action.

The workers raised slogans demanding that the government to directly supply sand, crack down on the sand mafia, control the rising prices, and restart the Construction Workers Welfare Board.

Tatipaka Madhu criticised the government for failing to implement the free sand policy effectively and demanded that criminal cases be filed against brokers who exploit the public by selling sand at high prices.

He accused the government of creating conditions that force workers to migrate to other states due to a lack of job opportunities. Bhanu Prasad urged the government to reduce brokers’ involvement in sand transactions, establish sand storage points, and control prices to ensure the availability of sand, which would help secure employment for construction workers.

He also demanded fulfilment of promises made to construction workers before the elections. The Union requested that the 1% cess collected from the construction sector be allocated for worker welfare and used to regulate the prices of essential commodities.

Key demands included a monthly pension of Rs 6,000 for construction workers over the age of 60 and the issuance of ID cards within 24 hours of registration. The protesters warned of escalating their agitation if these issues are not addressed.

AITUC District Convener K Rambabu, District Secretary V Mahesh Babu, and leaders Achayya Naidu, Syamala Ramakrishna, Sappa Ramana, Lavanya, and Kannayya participated.