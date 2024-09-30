‘Consultative Forum’ set up for investors

Guntur: The state government has taken steps to speed up business. Investors may directly discuss their problems with the government. For this purpose, the government set up a Consultative Forum with the partnership of Government and CII and issued GO No 58 to this effect.

The minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh promised to release the GO at a meeting held under the aegis of CII and Southern Region Council in Vijayawada city recently. The government issued a GO to keep his promise.

This forum will act as a mediator to attract investments. Lokesh who is minister for RTGS, will act as chairman of the forum.

The government has already revived the Economic Development Board. The aim of the government is to create 20-lakh jobs in the next five years.