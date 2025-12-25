Consumers urged to stay vigilant in digital era

Vijayawada: AP Civil Supplies Corporation vice-chairman and managing director S Dilli Rao called upon consumers to be fully aware of their rights and remain vigilant, especially while carrying out digital transactions. He stressed that every consumer should develop a questioning attitude, as advocated by philosopher Socrates.

Addressing the state-level National Consumer Day-2025 celebrations held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram here on Wednesday, Dilli Rao spoke on the theme ‘Efficient and Speedy Redressal through Digital Justice Delivery.’ He highlighted the growing importance of digital methods in ensuring faster and more effective judgments by consumer courts.

With technological advancement, consumer-related problems have also increased, he said, explaining the key differences between the Consumer Protection Act, 1986 and the updated Consumer Protection Act, 2019. He urged consumers to be cautious in the context of e-commerce and rising cyber frauds.

Under the new law, he said, consumers can file complaints online from their place of residence, unlike earlier when cases had to be filed where the purchase was made. Consumers can also attend hearings through video conferencing without physically appearing in court.

He explained that the BIS Care app allows complaints related to hallmarking and quality control, while the e-Jagriti portal helps consumers track case status, pay fees online and monitor progress. If a consumer does not receive a complaint number within 21 days, the complaint is deemed to be approved, he added. Civil supplies director R Govinda Rao said the implementation of 1 mg accuracy scales in gold shops across the state was a major achievement and is now being adopted nationwide. He noted that consumer awareness in India still needs to improve compared to European countries and stressed the importance of consumer clubs in schools.

NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmeesha said everyone, regardless of profession, is a consumer and must know their rights. With the rise in smartphone and internet usage, digital frauds are increasing, making awareness essential from the school level itself. BIS director Prem Sajani Patnala said consumers can file free complaints through the BIS Care app regarding hallmarking and quality issues. Joint controller of legal metrology Krishna Chaitanya said questioning weight and measurement frauds would deter traders from malpractice. A poster on consumer rights awareness was unveiled at the end of the programme.