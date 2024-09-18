Consuming an egg everyday is good for health

Kurnool: Consuming an egg on everyday basis is good for health, said NECC advisor Dr K Balaswamy.

In connection with the nutrition week, an awareness programme was jointly conducted by the Ananta Educational and Rural Development Society and National Egg Coordination Council (NECC) at Government Town Model Junior College here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Balaswamy said when it comes to nutritional values, egg occupies the second place after mother’s milk. Egg could be given to the babies of six months. He called upon students to consume an egg everyday.

Rangam State president Anantapur Karunakar Babu said that instead of consuming healthy food, young people were getting attracted to pizzas, burgers and other junk food.

By consuming junk food, they are spoiling their health, he pointed out. He suggested to the students to consume food made of millets as the food besides strengthening bone density would also help people to maintain a healthy body. Every student should include eggs in their daily diet.

Dr Malinder Swamy of Awareness Global Hospital said vegetarian food is the strongest one. People instead of consuming cheese, butter, ghee and yellow yolk are consuming sugars contained food thereby increasing insulin in their body. Consuming junk food is resulting in obesity besides attracting several other diseases, he said.