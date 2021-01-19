Nellore: Contract health worker attempts suicide over dues

Nellore: Tension prevailed at the Government General Hospital here after a Male Nursing Orderly, Premkumar, working on contract basis, attempted suicide allegedly for non-payment of salaries for the last four months.

Rural MLA K Sridhar Reddy rushed to the hospital and directed the officials to pay dues to the contract employees.

Sridhar Reddy said that he had taken up the pending salary issue with the authorities concerned and said he has been fighting on the problem for a long time.

The salary bills of such employees were sent to the Treasury and the salaries will be paid shortly. He also spoke to the victim Premkumar and other contract workers and promised them to resolve their issues. Further, TDP Nellore Lok Sabha constituency in-charge SK Abdul Aziz rushed to the hospital and consoled the victim. He asked them to fight against the government till their salaries are paid and jobs are protected. Addressing the media, he said that three contract workers succumbed to Covid and hundreds of them were infected.

The TDP activists raised slogans against the government for ill-treating the contract health workers hired when Covid hit the State last year. They resorted to a protest before the GGH demanding immediate relief to the contract workers.