Contract veterinary staff urge continuation of their services
- 1,350 contract employees working for mobile veterinary clinics have been served notices that their 3-yr contract has expired on Feb 15
- They point out that medical and health dept has been continuing the services of contract staff in 108 services for the last 18 years, 104 employees for the last 16 years
Vijayawada: The contract employees who have been working under the EMRI services on the ‘1962’ mobile veterinary clinics appealed to the director of animal husbandry department Damodar Naidu to let the services of these contract employees.
Recently, the department served notices to the 1,350 employees stating that their three-year tenure was completed on February 15.
CITU NTR district president A Venkateswara Rao, Contract, Outsourced Employees Federation leader T Ratna Raju and others met the director.
They recalled that the medical and health department has been continuing the services of the contract employees in 108 services for the last 18 years, 104 employees for the last 16 years, Talli Bidda Express (102) employees for the last seven years, Feeder Ambulance (108) employees for the last eight years. Though the state government changed the service providers, the contract employees have been continuing the service. Under these circumstances, they appealed to the Director to continue the services of the contract employees who have been working at low wages in the service. They appealed to the director to recruit new employees only in the vacancy posts.
They also appealed to the director to include the new wages of Rs 21,500 to the outsourcing employees in the agreement with the new service provider and they also be provided provident fund, ESI and other benefits.