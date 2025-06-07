Contribute to Telugu States’ progress, CM tells students

Undavalli(Guntur district): Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu congratulated Vadlamudi Lokesh, a student of Vijayawada Narayana College, for securing an impressive All India Rank 10 in the Open Category of JEE Advanced 2025.

During a felicitation ceremony held at the Chief Minister’s camp office in Undavalli, the Chief Minister also congratulated other outstanding performers from the institution, Bhanu Charan Reddy (AIR 51), Thorati Bharadwaj (AIR 82), and Jaswanth Venkata Raghuveer (AIR 98), along with their proud parents.

To mark the occasion, the Chief Minister presented shawls to the top-performing students. The directors of Narayana Educational Institutions - Dr P Sindhura Narayana, Sharani Narayana and also Prem Ponguru were present.

Addressing the students, the Chief Minister lauded their dedication and perseverance, emphasising that gaining admission into a prestigious institution like an IIT is a commendable milestone. He encouraged them to aim even higher and contribute meaningfully to the development of the Telugu States and the nation as a whole.

The Chief Minister appreciated the directors of Narayana Educational Institutions – Dr P Sindhura Narayana and Sharani Narayana for their unwavering commitment to academic excellence.