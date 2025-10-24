Control rooms set up in connection with Kurnool Bus fire accident

Kurnool, October 24, 2025: In the wake of the tragic private travels bus accident that occurred near Chinnatekur village in Kalluru mandal, the Kurnool district administration has established multiple control rooms to coordinate rescue, relief, and information services for victims and their families.

According to official information, a central control room has been set up at the Kurnool Collectorate with the helpline number 08518-277305. Additionally, a dedicated control room has been arranged at the Kurnool Government General Hospital (GGH), which can be reached at 9121101059, to provide updates on the medical condition of those injured in the incident.

Another control unit has been set up at the accident site itself for on-ground coordination, accessible through 9121101061, while the Kurnool Police Office has opened a separate control room with the number 9121101075 to assist in law and order and communication efforts.

The Government General Hospital, Kurnool, has also arranged a help desk for the convenience of families seeking information about victims. Citizens can contact the hospital help desk through 9494609814 or 9052951010. District Collector Dr. A. Siri has appealed to affected families to make use of these helplines for accurate information and support.