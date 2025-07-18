Convict escapes from Nellore Central Prison

Nellore: Police launched a manhunt for one prisoner called Indla Suresh (45), who fled from the Nellore Central Prison late on Wednesday.

Indla Suresh who was convicted in a murder case, has been undergoing imprisonment at the Nellore Central Prison for the last several years.

The government proposed to release him soon following his good behaviour. According to sources, he was engaged at work at the farmland (Open Jail) organised by the Central Prison in Kakutur village of Nellore rural mandal.

It is learnt that the convict escaped from the open jail as he turned emotional after meeting his family members during the ‘Mulakat’ two days ago.

Police intensified efforts to trace him by setting up special parties. Information was also passed on to all the police stations in the district.