Coop banks play key role in economic development

A spart of 71st All India Co-operative Week, Joint Collector B Navya unfurled the cooperative flag at the bank premises here on Thursday and launched the cooperation week celebrations.
Kurnool: A spart of 71st All India Co-operative Week, Joint Collector B Navya unfurled the cooperative flag at the bank premises here on Thursday and launched the cooperation week celebrations.
Stating that cooperative societies play an important role in the socio-economic development of farmers in the district, the Joint Collector explained the main objectives of the Cooperation Week. She explained the role of cooperative societies in the achievement of sustainable development goals of the State and country.
Bank Chief Executive Officer Y Vijaya Kumar, General Manager P Ramanjaneyulu, bank staff and others participated in this programme.
