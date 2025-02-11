Coop societies help in achieving sustainable development

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjith Basha stated that cooperative societies play a crucial role in promoting sustainable development.

On Monday, the Collector unveiled a poster at Sunayana Auditorium at the Collectorate as part of the International Year of Cooperatives’ celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector emphasised that cooperative societies are instrumental in fostering economic and social development. He mentioned that the United Nations has officially designated 2025 as the International Year of Cooperatives (IYC) under the theme ‘Cooperatives Build a Better World’ and has outlined monthly objectives accordingly.

In line with these international goals, the Chief Minister has also established the IYC State Apex Committee to ensure implementation at the State-level.

The Collector stated that the International Year of Cooperatives is essential for driving sustainable development and addressing global challenges. He urged that the success of the International Year of Cooperatives should be ensured by widely spreading awareness among the people about key international cooperative themes and objectives every month.

The Collector said that cooperative societies aim to achieve rapid and inclusive development, enhanced production and efficient service delivery by adhering to seven key principles, including poverty eradication, quality education, gender equality, climate action and others.

He directed various departments such as the Cooperation Department, Handloom, Fisheries, Rural Development, and Cooperative Banks to organise programmes that contribute to the growth of cooperative societies as per the prescribed guidelines.

He further instructed officials to involve all sections of society, including people’s representatives to enhance services for cooperative account holders.

Joint Collector Dr B Navya, assistant collector Challa Kalyani, DRO C Venkata Narayanamma, DCO Ramanjaneyaulu, and several others participated.