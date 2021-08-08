Coordination between babus & netas ensures growth: Minister Vellampalli Srinivas

Vizianagaram: Minister for Endowments and in-charge for Vizianagaram district Vellampalli Srinivas stressed the need for proper coordination between the bureaucracy and public representatives to develop the district.

He said that the Grama Sachivalayam system is an innovative system aimed at ensuring that every service provided by the government reaches the targeted group of people.

On Saturday, the Minister addressed the district development review committee meeting held here and said that officers should focus on issues raised by MLAs and MLCs at the meetings and solve them at the earliest.

Deputy Chief Minister P Pushpasrevani directed the officials concerned to resolve the rehabilitation issue in connection with Thotapalli reservoir project and she told them to support the displaced families in all aspects. All the pending payments should be made as soon as possible.

"I came to know that e-crop registrations were not being taken up in a proper manner in the Sachivalayams and the lapses should be corrected," she said.

The Minister told the district administration to resolve the coordination lapses between the agriculture officials and Sachivalayam staff. MLAs K Veerabhadra Swamy and P Rajanna Dora raised the issue of cancellation of pensions for the physically challenged in their constituencies.

They sought clarification in this regard. R Mahesh Kumar, Joint Collector, said that he spoke to the officials concerned and the issue would be sorted out next month.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana instructed the officials to redesign the kharif plan as the present rainfall situation continues in coming months too.

The ministers and MLAs directed the officials to allow movement of bullock carts carrying sand for domestic usage but not for sale. Collector A Suryakumari and other officials participated in the programme.