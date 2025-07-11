Coordination of parents, teachers sought in shaping academic life of wards

Visakhapatnam: Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu said that parents need to pay more attention to their children’s education and their career. Speaking at the Mega PTM (parent teacher meeting) 2.0 held at Zilla Parishad High School Plus in AL Puram village of Narsipatnam constituency here on Thursday, he said that the government is organising the programme to increase awareness of children’s education among parents.

Stressing that about 67 lakh students across the state have benefited from the Talliki Vandanam scheme and the state government has spent Rs 8,700 crore for the scheme, the Speaker explained that all students studying in government schools have been provided with necessary kits like school bags, belts, notebooks, and text books. He mentioned that the government will provide an incentive of Rs 20,000 to the students who score more than 500 marks in Class X.

Ayyanna Patrudu underlined that it is the responsibility of parents to keep students away from screens. He suggested to parents that televisions should be turned off at home while children are studying, and that education is the only real asset they can give to the wards which will not be taken away. Revenue Divisional Officer V V Ramana, school principal Gali Krishna Prasad, parents, and students participated in the PTM 2.0.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam district collector MN Harendhira Prasad said that the support of parents to their children is crucial in achieving goals as they are the first teachers to the wards. “Parents habits and behaviour have a great impact on their children,” he underlined.

Speaking at the PTM 2.0 held at Thotagaruvu Zilla Parishad High School in Chinagadali mandal, the collector said that parents should allocate special time every day to their child. He advised them to have open discussions and know the feelings in their wards’ views.

Parents should guide the wards to take the right path. Only then will children move in the right direction. As one generation changes, the next generation automatically changes, Harendhira Prasad mentioned. “Education is a gift given to us by God. We should utilise it and mould our children to achieve heights in life,” the collector said.

Under the NDA’s governance, East constituency MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu said that government schools have more facilities than private schools. He advised teachers, parents, and students that dedication and commitment will help them achieve success.





In another programme, held at SS Colony ZPHS School in Bheemili, Women’s College near Daba Gardens, ZPHS School in NGGO Colony and KM High School in the 42nd ward, Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat stated that the Government of Andhra Pradesh is prioritising transparency over political considerations in transferring teachers. Such steps mark a significant shift towards strengthening the education system, he opined and emphasised the importance of collective responsibility in ensuring that students are protected from harmful influences such as substance abuse.

“Teachers and parents must remain vigilant to prevent drug abuse and ensure school campuses are free of substance abuse. For students to grow into responsible citizens, both home and school should be safe and secure,” he said.

The Mega PTM 2.0 event not only showcased the commitment of the government towards educational reforms but also strengthened the collaboration among parents, teachers, and administrators in shaping a better future for students and playing an active role in their academic journey, the MP said.