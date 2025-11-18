Cops arrest two for theft of Rs 87L in Rayagada Express

Vijayawada: A joint GRP–RPF operation led to the arrest of two accused Budala Ashok Kumar, Budala Lalith Babu) both residents of Duggireddypalem of Marripudi Mandal in Prakasam District in connection with the theft of Rs 87 lakh on the Rayagada–Guntur Express.

According to the government railway police, a major theft involving a cash bag containing Rs 87 lakh was reported after a passenger’s bag went missing near Vijayawada Railway Station in the early hours of November 1. The incident took place around 3:30 am and was reported to the Government Railway Police (GRP) by 6 pm the same day.

The complainant, Bezawada Naga Raju, a poultry manager from Guntur, had collected cash from his company’s Karlam branch on October 30. He boarded the train from Visakhapatnam on October 31 with the assistance of Budala Lalith Babu, an HR employee.

After crossing Rajahmundry, he slept with his bag placed under the berth. Upon waking up just after the train left Vijayawada, he discovered the bag missing. Verification by his Guntur office confirmed that the stolen bag contained Rs 87 lakh.

Under the leadership of DIG Railways Satya Yesu Babu combined teams from GRP, RPF, and CIB initiated clue collection along forward and backward links. CCTV analysis at the RPF Command Control identified a masked suspect wearing a cap and hood and carrying a cement-coloured bag matching the description provided by the complainant. This crucial evidence helped investigators quickly crack the case. Further investigation is ongoing.