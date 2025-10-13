Cops inspect cracker units, godowns

Nellore: In the wake of the recent blast at cracker unit, which claimed seven persons at Savaram village of Ramavaram mandal, Dr BR Ambedkar district, following the orders of SP Dr Ajitha Vejendla, police have conducted surprise inspections on cracker manufacturing units and godowns across the district and booked cases on Sunday.

According to official sources, police have registered two cases in Indukurpet and one each in Vidavalur and Kandukur on the charges of illegally manufacturing crackers and stored them in godowns without proper licenses.

In order to prevent fire accidents during Deepavali festival, the police administration on Sunday issued guidelines with seven precautionary measures.

These guidelines include setting up of cracker units and godowns in isolated areas, at least one km away from residential areas, educational institutions and hospitals; children aged below 18 years should not engaged for working in crackers units; traders must keep two fire preventing cylinders and dry sand in two buckets; fire alarm system, which is connected to local fire office, should be set up at every shop, so that fire officials can reach the spot at once in case of any fire accident; setting up of crackers shops at one particular place specified by the administration; maintaining separate parking place for customers by each cracker shop; and others. In a press note released on Sunday, SP Ajitha warned cracker unit organisers and godown owners and traders that legal action would be taken if they don’t follow the guidelines specified by the administration.

She appealed people to inform police through toll free number 112 immediately, if they notice illegal stocks or illegal manufacturing of crackers and their names will not be revealed.