Cops on toes to prevent eve-teasing

Kurnool: The Kurnool district police have strengthened preventive measures to curb eve-teasing and harassment incidents in and around educational institutions.

Under the directions of Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patil, special Anti-Eve-Teasing Beats have been deployed across key locations.

Police teams are conducting intensified patrolling and inspections near schools, colleges, and coaching centres to ensure the safety of students and to deter miscreants from engaging in unlawful activities.

As part of the initiative, surprise checks are being carried out at crowded areas and student gathering points.

Officials warned that strict action, including legal proceedings, will be initiated against individuals found involved in harassment, teasing, or unruly behaviour.

The police have reiterated that creating a respectful and secure environment for young students, particularly girls, is their primary responsibility and that such misconduct will not be tolerated.

In addition to enforcement measures, awareness campaigns are being organized by the police to educate students on available support systems.

They have advised students to immediately report any harassment or related issues without hesitation.

The police have urged them to contact the nearest police station or utilize emergency helpline numbers Dial 112 or Dial 100 whenever needed, assuring prompt response and assistance.The Anti-Eve-Teasing special teams are maintaining constant surveillance at sensitive points and counselling individuals found engaging in inappropriate conduct. The Kurnool district police appealed to the public and educational institutions to cooperate with law enforcement in establishing a safer academic environment and fostering a society free from harassment.