Cops silence deafening noise of 100 bikes

Rajamahendravaram: In a move to curb noise pollution in Rajahmundry city and surrounding areas of East Godavari district, police have removed silencers from over 100 Bullet two-wheeler vehicles. This initiative is part of the district’s ongoing efforts to reduce noise pollution.

The offenders were also given counselling. Several Bullet motorcycle riders in the district had been modifying their bike silencers, causing a significant increase in noise pollution. The police have now taken stern action against them.

Following the orders of district SP D Narasimha Kishore, traffic police conducted special vehicle checks over the past two days. The SP clarified that as per GO MS No 172 dated 12-10-2010 and the Motor Vehicles Act, strict legal action will be taken against both the vehicle owners using noise-causing silencers and the shopkeepers selling such silencers.

SP Narasimha Kishore urged that riders using modified silencers voluntarily remove them and cooperate with the police.

He further stated that daily vehicle checks will continue to identify vehicles emitting excessive noise.

In the future, both vehicle owners and shopkeepers selling such silencers will face legal action, including the filing of cases and stringent penalties.