Cops slammed for foisting cases on TDP leaders

Tirupati: TDP women leaders alleged that they were assaulted by the YSRCP activists in Nagari when they went to Tourism and Youth Affairs Minister R K Roja's residence in the town.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, the TDP women leaders Anita, Lata Royal, Manjula, Neelima and Swarna said that they along with local women activists after meeting Lokesh, who was on a padayatra, went to the residence of the minister to present bangles and turmeric as a reply to the minister's derogatory comments against Lokesh.

"We were manhandled and chased by the YSRCP activists including men and women, forcing us to flee for safety," they said. The women said that Nagari police also foisted cases on TDP women leaders and criticised the police for bowing to ruling party leaders' pressures.