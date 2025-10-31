Cops suspect third vehicle’s involvement

Kurnool: The management of Vemuri Kaveri Travels extended a financial aid of Rs 40 lakh to the victims of the tragic bus accident that occurred near Chinnatekur on October 24. The financial assistance was provided as a compassionate gesture towards the families of those who lost their lives and those who sustained injuries in the mishap.

The cheques were formally handed over to minister for industries T G Bharath, in the presence of district collector Dr A Siri, superintendent of police Vikrant Patil, joint collector Noorul Kumar and Panyam MLA Gowru Charitha Reddy at the collector’s chamber on Thursday morning. Representatives of Kaveri Travels personally handed over the cheques to the officials, reaffirming their commitment to supporting the victims’ families during this difficult time.

Nineteen passengers — including 17 adults and 2 children — lost lives in the accident while several others were injured. In line with humanitarian concern and corporate responsibility, the travel company announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the four passengers who sustained serious injuries.

With this initiative, the management of Vemuri Kaveri Travels expressed its condolences to the bereaved families and assured continued cooperation with district authorities. District officials appreciated the gesture of the travel company, noting that such proactive support helps ease the distress of affected families and strengthens the culture of corporate accountability in public transport operations.