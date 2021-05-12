Cops to control crowd at vaccination centres in Guntur

Guntur: District administration introduced a new system to administer second dose vaccine. The officials will send an SMS one day before the vaccination. Those who got SMS will be allowed into vaccination centres. Police constables will be deployed at the vaccination centres to avoid crowding.

The district administration is implementing this system in the backdrop of the chaos at the vaccination centres in Guntur city and Narasaraopet town. The Medical and Health Department has to administer Covid-19 vaccine to 3.22 lakh people. They will be administered second dose of the vaccine before May 31. The revenue and municipal corporation officials are strictly supervising the Covid-19 vaccination process.

GMC commissioner Challa Anuradha on Tuesday inspected Covid-19 vaccination centre setup at Bharatpet and enquired about presence of people for vaccination second dose. She directed the nodal officers to stay in the vaccination centres and speed up vaccination process.

She stressed on the need to maintain social distance at the vaccination centres. She said they have setup ten Covid-19 vaccination centres in Guntur city and urged those who got messages to come to vaccination centres for vaccination.

Drinking water facility will provided at the vaccination center, she said and added that separate staff will be appointed for the registration process. She said, those who come for vaccination to the vaccination centre, should bring their Aadhaar card. She made it clear that those who did not get messages, need not come to vaccination centres and added that the Additional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners are visiting the vaccination centres to speed up the vaccination process.