Cordon-and-search drives intensified across Nandyal to curb crime

Nandyal: The Nandyal district police carried out extensive cordon-and-search operations across six police station limits on Sunday to reinforce public safety and curb criminal activities. The drive, conducted on the instructions of Superintendent of Police Sunil Sheoran and supervised by SDPOs, focused on monitoring suspects, history-sheeters and individuals engaged in illegal activities. During the checks, police seized 15 two-wheelers without valid documents, 85 quarter bottles (180 ml) of illicit liquor and 20 litres of country-made liquor. The operations were conducted at YSR Nagar under Nandyal Taluka PS, Ramakrishnapuram under Nandivargam PS, Isranaik Thanda under Avuku PS, Cherukucherla under Midtur PS in Nandikotkuru Rural Circle, Musalamadugu under Kothapalli PS in Atmakur Rural Circle, and Maruthi Nagar under Nandikotkuru Town PS limits.

Police teams entered localities in groups, searched the houses of suspects and known offenders, and verified vehicle and identity documents. Addressing villagers, officers stressed the importance of community cooperation in maintaining law and order and raised awareness about installing CCTV cameras, wearing helmets, preventing overcrowding in autos, avoiding overspeeding and carrying mandatory vehicle documents such as driving licence, RC and insurance.

Officials warned of strict action against those involved in unlawful activities and said such operations will continue regularly. They urged the public to use the Emergency Toll-Free Number 112 for immediate police assistance and to support efforts to maintain peace and security across the district.