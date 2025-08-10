Cordon & search operation held in Chittoor

Chittoor: Prioritising public safety and security, Chittoor police carried out a large-scale Cordon & Search operation to curb crimes and illegal transportation on Saturday. Acting on the instructions of Additional SP (Operations) and in-charge Admin SR Rajasekhar Raju, police officials and staff coordinated efforts to conduct the operation in various parts of the district.

During the checks, officers inspected suspicious individuals, verified vehicle documents, monitored the movements of known offenders, and took preventive measures against illegal transport activities. In the operation, police seized 11 two-wheelers and 30 NDPS packets, and took one person into custody.

Officials stated that the primary aim of these inspections is to prevent crimes before they occur and to strengthen the sense of security among the public. They said that making the police presence visible in all areas would help deter anti-social activities.

Citizens were urged to promptly inform the police if they notice suspicious individuals or vehicles in their surroundings. Authorities assured that the identity of informants would be kept strictly confidential. They also reminded residents that they could seek immediate police assistance in case of any problems.

Police officials said that the operation was successfully completed with coordinated efforts from the district police department and the cooperation of local residents. They confirmed that similar initiatives would continue regularly in the future to ensure public safety and maintain law and order across the district.