Corona vaccination improves immunity power: Kanigiri MO

Kanigiri: The Kanigiri medical officer Dr Rajyalakshi advised the public to not skip the COVID vaccination program due to inhibitions. The officer inspected the vaccination program at the No. 12 ward secretariat in Garlapeta road on Friday morning.

Dr Rajyalakshmi announced that they are doing a vaccination program for all mothers with children below 5 years old age in the town, along with the others. She said that people above 45 years of age must take the vaccine without fail as they are more prone to contract the Coronavirus infection.

She asked the public to not believe in rumors over the vaccines and informed them that the vaccine helps to increase the immunity power in the body of the receiver. She warned everyone to avoid joining groups of people and follow the instructions issued by the government.