Coronavirus: Andhra govt issues new guidelines over easing of lockdown

Andhra Pradesh Lockdown: The Andhra Pradesh government has issued additional guidelines in concern with easing of lockdown as per the directives of the central government. The new guidelines were revealed on Wednesday by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference.

According to the new guidelines, here are the sectors that are eased from lockdown

Exemption for North-West sector, horticulture.

Exemption for plantation works, cutting, processing, packing, marketing.

Relaxation for the economic sector

Permission for the construction of power lines and telecom cables in rural areas.

These e-commerce companies with the required permissions and permission for the vehicles they use.

Migrant workers are allowed to move to their own areas and work that to those who do not have corona symptoms.

Migrant workers are allowed to work in the same state where they have stranded during the lockdown.

Exemption to eBooks and Electric Fans stores.

Setting up of Standard Operating Procedure for ships.

Permission for shops and market complexes located in rural areas except for Malls in cities.

On the other hand, the Andhra Pradesh state has reported 73 new cases today with a total of 1332 cases along with 285 recovered and 31 fatal cases. The state stands first in conducting the tests with 88,016 samples being tested across the state.